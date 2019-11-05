Ramsey W. Goodrich To Receive The 2019 Thomas Farrell Memorial Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor is proud to announce that Ramsey W. Goodrich, Managing Partner at Carter Morse & Goodrich, is a recipient of the 2019 Thomas Farrell Memorial Award. Mr. Goodrich is to be honored at the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at The New York Athletic Club in New York, NY.

In 2017 The M&A Advisor established the annual award to honor the memory of Thomas "Tom" Farrell, former Executive Vice President of Generational Equity, and to celebrate his contributions to the mergers and acquisitions industry. The Award is presented each year to the individual chosen by their peers to have made the most generous contribution to the advancement of our industry. Previous award winners include Robert "Bobby" Blumenfeld in 2017 and Anthony L. Caudle in 2018.

The recipient of this distinguished award for 2019 is Ramsey W. Goodrich, a Managing Partner at Carter Morse & Goodrich (an investment banking advisory firm focused on middle market M&A for family-held and founder-led companies) and is currently the Chairman of the TriState chapters of the Exit Planning Exchange ("XPX"), in which he oversees a total of five area chapters in Hartford, New York, Long Island, New Jersey, and Fairfield County. This follows his being the President of the Connecticut chapter of XPX from 2015 to 2017, and a board advisor for several years before that. Mr. Goodrich is also a Chairman Emeritus and Former President of ACG Connecticut (2004-2014) and a Former ACG Global Board Member (2014-2017).

"We are excited to present Ramsey W. Goodrich with the 2019 Thomas Farrell Memorial Award. I cannot think of a more fitting candidate for this Award than Mr. Goodrich, who embodies the very essence of this award's purpose," shared Roger Aguinaldo, The Founder of The M&A Advisor. "Throughout his dealmaking career and in his enduring contributions to both ACG and XPX, Ramsey has tirelessly been a champion for the advancement of our industry and the members of it."

Prior to joining Carter Morse & Goodrich in 2005, Mr. Goodrich was a Managing Director of Spinnaker Group Capital Advisors LLC and a Vice President of E&Y Corporate Finance in their M&A and capital markets group where he co-founded its financial sponsors group. During his career, he has also held various advisory positions at Banque Paribas and Chase Manhattan Bank (nka JP Morgan Chase).

"Ramsey has been a strong advocate for professionals involved with middle market deal making and has been able to make a meaningful impact on our entire industry," Aguinaldo continued. "Clients, colleagues and members of the overall M&A community have nothing but positive things to say about Ramsey, and we are pleased to honor him with this award."

The 2019 Thomas Farrell Memorial Award will be presented to Mr. Goodrich during the 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards Gala on November 19, 2019. To learn more about how you can attend the awards gala to celebrate the presentation, CLICK HERE.

