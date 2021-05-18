Ramzi Nassar Joins England & Company's Energy Investment Banking Team

Mr. Nassar has over 20 years of experience advising a wide variety of companies on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic financing opportunities including debt and equity transactions. Mr. Nassar joins England from B. Riley Securities where he was a Senior Managing Director and Head of Energy Services Investment Banking. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and Head of Energy Investment Banking for Oppenheimer & Co.

Ramzi's deep experience positions him well to guide companies through this period of disruption and convergence

"I'm honored to join the team at England & Company and look forward to leveraging the platform to deliver high-touch, purposeful advisory and capital markets solutions to clients in the public and private arenas," Mr. Nassar said.

"The energy sector faces a rapidly evolving landscape where established companies are being impacted by new technologies, new entrants, and new business models," said Craig England, CEO of England & Company. "Ramzi's deep experience in the industry positions him well to partner with upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas companies, as well as transitional and renewable energy enterprises, to guide them through this long-term period of disruption, consolidation, and convergence."

About England & Company

England & Company is a leading independent investment bank that provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and capital markets transactions to owners, executives, and boards of directors of domestic and international companies. The firm's clients include leading companies in the Business Services, Energy & Industrial Growth, Healthcare, and Technology markets. Founded in 2003, England serves its clients through offices in Houston, New York, and Washington, DC.

