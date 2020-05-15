RAN Market Returned to Growth in 1Q20 According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from the Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, preliminary estimates suggest that the overall 2G-5G radio access network (RAN) infrastructure equipment market returned to growth in the first quarter of 2020, increasing at single-digit rate year-over-year(YoY), propelling the overall RAN market to advance in six of the last seven quarters.

"Market conditions in the quarter were in many aspects positive, as healthy end-user fundamentals and positive 5G momentum outweighed downward risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, "said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "While we not made any material changes to the overall 2020 RAN market outlook and continue to expect the worldwide market to grow at a healthy pace, regional risk profiles have changed with increase downward risks given the slowdown in the overall economy and upside risks prompted by potentially faster-than-expected 5G acceleration in China and Korea," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2020 RAN report:

5G NR comprised 20% to 40% of the overall RAN market in 1Q20

Massive MIMO radio shipments increased four-fold YoY with total installed base eclipsing 60 M transceivers.

transceivers. Indoor small cell growth slowed in the quarter – outlook remains favorable for full year 2020.

Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung accounted for more than 95% of the market in 1Q20.

Huawei's total RAN share improved, reflecting Huawei's growing position in China .

. Smaller RAN players continued to benefit from the ongoing shift toward Open RAN.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN Quarterly Report offers a complete overview of the RAN industry, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, transceivers or RF carrier shipments, macro cell and small cell BTS shipments for 5G NR Millimeter Wave, 5G NR Sub 6 GHz, LTE, and WCDMA/GSM. The report tracks the RAN market by region and includes market data for Massive MIMO. The report also includes a four-quarter outlook. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

https://www.delloro.com

