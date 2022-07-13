Rancho Cucamonga Cosmetic Surgery Practice Announces Addition of New Cosmetic Surgeon

Inland Cosmetic Surgery welcomes Dr. Emma Ryan, a cosmetic surgeon offering a full range of breast enhancement, body shaping, and facial rejuvenation procedures.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Cosmetic Surgery Center announces the addition of Emma Ryan, DO to their team of outstanding providers. Dr. Ryan joins renowned cosmetic surgeons, Jacob Haiavy, MD and Irene Tower, MD , after a successful year-long cosmetic fellowship with the practice.

Inland Cosmetic Surgery in Rancho Cucamonga welcomes Dr. Emma Ryan, a cosmetic surgeon offering a full range of breast enhancement, body shaping, and facial rejuvenation procedures.

Dr. Emma Ryan graduated medical school from Washington State at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences. She was named Chief Resident in the final year of a 5 year general surgery training program in Phoenix, AZ. Dr. Ryan then earned the opportunity to complete a cosmetic surgery fellowship under the direction of Dr. Haiavy at Inland Cosmetic Surgery Center.

"The fellowship program at Inland Cosmetic Surgery Center was revelatory. Observing Drs. Haiavy and Tower's refined and innovative surgical techniques first hand greatly deepened my understanding of the multifaceted art of cosmetic surgery," Dr. Ryan says.

Dr. Haiavy's cosmetic surgery fellowship program provides post-residency surgeons with the opportunity to expand their clinical skills and prepare for American Board of Cosmetic Surgery exams and certification. The fellowship is accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and selects only two exemplary surgeons a year.

"I have worked with many talented cosmetic surgery fellows and it was clear to me that Dr. Ryan is exceptional even among these ranks," Dr. Haiavy stated. "Having observed her remarkable skill in the operating room and the caring way in which she works hand-in-hand with patients, I am exceptionally delighted to welcome Dr. Emma Ryan to our team."

Dr. Ryan added, "It is an honor to become part of the Inland Cosmetic family and continue practicing side by side with two renowned cosmetic surgeons. I feel completely at home with our amazing staff and know they will provide the very best support to my patients."

Dr. Ryan specializes in the art of " mommy makeover " procedures. Being a mom herself, Dr. Ryan fully understands how pregnancy and breastfeeding affect the body, and empathizes with the ways these changes affect confidence; it has made her passionate about helping women restore their post-birth bodies.

"Moms often sacrifice everything for their children and families and being able to help fellow mothers feel confident and beautiful is profoundly rewarding," says Dr. Ryan.

Dr. Emma Ryan also offers a variety of aesthetic enhancements such as eyelid surgery , tummy tucks , liposuction , and breast enhancement surgeries . Patients are invited to contact the practice for a complimentary personal consultation to meet Dr. Ryan, ask any questions, and take the next steps in achieving their aesthetic goals.

Inland Cosmetic Surgery offers comprehensive cosmetic surgery and aesthetic services to patients in Rancho Cucamonga and surrounding areas in Southern California. As Medical Director of Inland Cosmetic Surgery and Ahava Medical Spa, Dr. Haiavy has performed over 15,000 cosmetic surgery procedures and is known for his caring approach and superb results. Visit www.inlandcosmetic.com for more information about Inland Cosmetic Surgery

