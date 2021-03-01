Rancho® to Be 'The Official Suspension and Shocks Company' for Jeep Jamboree USA

At select 2021 JJUSA events throughout the spring, summer and fall, a Rancho-outfitted Jeep Wrangler JL and Jeep Gladiator JT will be available for participants to experience Rancho products firsthand, both on and off the Jeep Jamboree event routes, as Rancho showcases its latest suspension technologies. Rancho team members will be on-site at the Jeep Jamboree Outdoor Garage, where attendees can view product displays and ask questions about Rancho suspension parts and shocks. Rancho kicks off the JJUSA season beginning with The 17 th Texas Spur in Llano, Texas, March 18-20.

"Since its creation as a custom 4-wheel drive business and a seller of Jeep parts and accessories in the 1950s, Rancho has been developing innovative, quality products to give Jeep owners and enthusiasts the ability to modify their vehicles for the most rigorous off-road excursions," said Michael Sype, brand manager, Rancho. "We are thrilled to be a presenting sponsor of Jeep Jamboree USA this year, and we can't wait to show attendees just how our products can amplify the performance of their Jeeps and provide a sound, fun and exciting off-roading experience."

"Jeep Jamboree USA is extremely proud and excited to continue our partnership with Rancho as the official suspension and shocks for Jeep Jamboree USA. Rancho's unwavering commitment to enhancing our participants' overall event experience is unmatched," said Pearse Umlauf, president and CEO, JJUSA. "Rancho's on-site activation team is dedicated to ensuring that all Jeep Jamboree USA participants have a memorable experience while attending a Jeep Jamboree, and we can't imagine this experience without their support."

The Rancho brand specializes in performance suspension systems, shock absorbers, ride control products and popular RockGEAR® off-road performance accessories. Known for the off-road market's first nine-position adjustable shock absorber, the RS9000®XL (which allows off-road enthusiasts to adjust the level of compression/rebound damping to suit their riding style), Rancho continues to add fully-engineered, industry-leading technologies like Dynamic Rebound Springs (DRS), D2 bushings and more to their Jeep products.

Jeep Jamborees are off-road adventure weekends that bring together outdoor enthusiasts and their Jeep 4x4s. These off-road treks have a long tradition dating back to 1953 when 4×4 pioneer Mark A. Smith organized the first-ever Jeep Jamboree and voyaged across the Sierra Nevada Mountains by way of the old Rubicon Trail. In 1954, Willys Motors (then manufacturer of Jeep vehicles) became involved with the adventure, and Jeep Jamborees have been an off-road tradition ever since. Rancho has been synonymous with Jeeps since 1955; its history is entrenched in innovative solutions and product engineering specific to Jeeps.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

