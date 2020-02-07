Rand Group Creates Data Sciences Practice, Expands Analytics Services

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand Group today announces the creation of a Data Sciences Practice. The practice combines mathematics, statistics, research, modeling, software engineering, database development and business acumen knowledge to deliver reporting, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence solutions to meet the increased demands organizations face to use data to improve business performance. The initiative will be led by Brian Petersen and Anthony Bonaduce who join Rand Group as Vice Presidents.

"We live in a world where data driven businesses are consistently outperforming the competition, and therefore the demand for data access and consumption continues to increase," stated Ron Rand, President and CEO. "At the same time, we're seeing the amount of data that clients have to navigate to create useful information grow at an exponential rate. This makes it difficult for clients to turn the data around them into information for decision making. For these reasons, it was clear to us this was the right time to invest in this space and ensure we are positioned to support our clients for maximum success."

Petersen and Bonaduce bring significant analytics and data sciences experience to Rand Group and have overseen analytics products and services used by 14,000+ companies and 200,000+ users. Petersen has 14 years of data and analytics experience. Prior to joining Rand Group, Petersen was VP of Product at Jet Global where he oversaw product strategy, road maps, consulting services, and customer success. Petersen will lead services and solutions delivery. Bonaduce will lead business development and sales. Previously, he was VP of Business Development at Jet Global and has seven years of analytics sales and sales leadership experience.

With the launch of this newly formed practice, Rand Group is able to offer their clients deep expertise to solving their data challenges. "Every client is unique," said Bonaduce. "Instead of looking at reporting and analytics from the perspective of 'one-size-fits-all', we engage with our clients and help determine the best solution for their specific needs. This approach maximizes the value they receive and helps them succeed in their business endeavors."

Rand Group's existing analytics team will be combined into the Data Sciences Practice. The group will continue to provide leading Financial Planning and Analytics ("FP&A") software and solutions through its Jet Global, Solver BI360, and Microsoft Power BI and SQL Server partnerships. Petersen stated, "Rand Group has a long track record of success delivering FP&A solutions. We will continue to grow that offering and are now expanding on that success and creating data sciences offerings that will deliver analytics solutions across an entire organization."

