Rand McNally Rolls Out New TND™ Line, Powered by Advanced Navigation 2.0 and Upgraded Features

Both devices include Rand Navigation 2.0, the company's proprietary new navigation software that features technologically sophisticated truck routing, a modern, clean interface, crowdsourced POI reviews, and striking new visuals, such as three-dimensional cities and landmarks.

The TND™ 750 with a high-definition, 7-inch screen and TND™ 550 with an equally vibrant 5-inch screen, mark the sixth generation of dedicated truck-specific GPS devices for professional drivers.

"Since launching the first TND™ devices, starting with the 5-inch TND™ 500 a decade ago, Rand McNally has been committed to evolving and upgrading its devices with every new model," said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. "These new TNDs mark a giant step forward with upgraded hardware and the new, improved mapping and truck routing on board."

"The new navigation software greatly improves usability for drivers with more precise truck routing and options for avoiding traffic as well as a slew of advanced features like weather overlays and fuel prices," he continued.

Besides new navigation, the 6th generation of TND™ devices have been overhauled with faster processing, stronger magnetic mounts, and sleek new designs.

Key features include:

Bright, high-resolution 7" (TND ™ 750) and 5" (TND ™ 550) screens

750) and 5" (TND 550) screens Industry-tough mounts; the TND ™ 750 has a stronger, upgraded magnetic mount for easier on and off

750 has a stronger, upgraded magnetic mount for easier on and off Navigation 2.0 featuring a modern interface, exceptional graphics, enhanced lane guidance, and 3D cities and landmarks

More powerful processors for faster routing, quicker responses, and smoother graphics

Live traffic, current fuel prices, weather conditions down the road, and crowdsourced and rated POIs*

Enhanced driver tools such as mileage and fuel logs and the ability to create custom routes

Improved Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities for faster over-the-air updates and connections

As with all Rand McNally products developed for and with professional drivers, the new TND™ devices were road-tested by beta tester drivers. Here's what a few of them had to say:

"It's fast – the pinch and zoom are awesome."

"The new app also provides better details of local roads."

"I LOVE the clarity – higher resolution – of the bright screen."

"The view of the map and upcoming turns is much crisper and easier to view."

In December, the Chicago-based company unveiled its first new device with Rand Navigation 2.0 software, the TND™ Tablet 85, with the news that all new model truck navigation devices will contain the upgraded navigation platform. The company also provides the navigation software as an Android app for trucking fleet subscription.

To learn more about the new TND™ devices with Rand Navigation 2.0, go to https://www.randmcnally.com/tnd750 and https://www.randmcnally.com/tnd550

*Wi-Fi connection required

About Rand McNally – Rand McNally is transforming personal and business travel with its revolutionary connected vehicle technology and consumer electronics. Rand McNally's mission is to deliver innovative products and services that enrich life's journey in four key segments: Consumer Electronics, Consumer Travel, Commercial Transportation, and Education. Learn more at randmcnally.com

©2020 RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Rand McNally, the globe logo, and TND are trademarks of RM Acquisition, LLC d/b/a Rand McNally.

U.S. Patent Nos. 7,580,791 and 8,214,141

Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

SOURCE Rand McNally

Related Links

http://www.randmcnally.com

