Randall Kinnard Named the 2019 Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year' by Best Lawyers

Randall's work in the courtroom led to his selection to the Inner Circle of Advocates, a legal organization consisting of the best 100 plaintiff trial lawyers in the United States, and we are proud to announce that he has been named the Best Lawyers 2019 Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year' in recognition of his work in the legal field.

This is the second time Randall has been named 'Lawyer of the Year'. He also received this prestigious honor in 2013, when he was named the Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs 'Lawyer of the Year'. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers as one of the Best Lawyers in America every year since 1993.

