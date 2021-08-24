RANDOLPH Launches Special Edition Military Aviator Collection

"For over 40 years, Our HGU-4/P Aviators have been built to the strict guidelines of MIL-S-25948J standards," says Randolph CEO, Peter Waskiewicz, "though our mil-spec Aviator frames have always been available to our consumers, the authentic military case was never released to civilians until now."

The Special Edition Military Collection features 12 SKUs of classic Aviator sunglasses in their most popular finishes, Matte Chrome and 23K Gold with the option of polarized and non-polarized SkyTec™ Glass iconic American Gray lenses. Each frame comes in three different sizes that include small (52mm), regular (55mm), and large (58mm) for the perfect fit. With each frame, you will receive an authentic, embossed military-issued case that features U.S. Military specification information, custom Randolph dog tag keychain, a military-inspired cleaning cloth and a historical informational insert.

"Today, we're still handcrafting each pair of sunglasses to military standard in our factory, just outside of Boston, MA," says Sarah Fawle, Chief Marketing Officer at Randolph. "We've even gained recognition from the White House who recently gifted custom military-style Randolph frames to noteworthy guests."

The Special Edition commemorates four decades of integrity, dedication, and service of the family-owned and operated factory. Randolph is proud to offer the authentic case and other unique military-inspired accessories along with its collection to be cherished and passed down from generation to generation as the Military-issued frames and cases have before.

ABOUT RANDOLPH ENGINEERING, INC.

Family owned and operated since 1973. RANDOLPH's mission is to provide the best sunglass ownership experience in the world, through uncompromised quality, exceptional customer service and impeccable engineering. Each frame is made by hand at RANDOLPH's Massachusetts facility in 200 steps and over 6 weeks to create their signature style and comfort. For over 40 years, RANDOLPH has also provided the US Military with military-spec Aviators, a contract they still hold today. Made by the extraordinary for the extraordinary.

