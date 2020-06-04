Randon Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), the controlling holding company of twelve companies operating within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and services, reports its results for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q2020), ended March 31, 2020. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 1Q2020 are as follows:

1Q20 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 1.7 billion , an increase of 2.3% as compared to 1Q19 ( R$ 1.6 billion );

before consolidation, is , an increase of 2.3% as compared to 1Q19 ( ); 1Q20 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 1.2 billion , 3.0% up from the revenue achieved in 1Q19 ( R$ 1.1 billion );

is , 3.0% up from the revenue achieved in 1Q19 ( ); 1Q20 Consolidated EBITDA is R$ 107.0 million , with EBITDA margin of 9.2% and 1Q20 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 150.0 million , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%.

is , with EBITDA margin of 9.2% and of , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%. 1Q20 Net Income is R$ 3.0 million , and net margin of 0.3%, as compared to net income of R$ 31.7 million in 1Q19.

The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:

ri.randon.com.br

The Randon Sustainability Report will be available through the website: https://www.randon.com.br/en/sustainability

