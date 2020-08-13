Randon Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), the controlling holding company of twelve companies operating within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and services, reports its results for the second quarter of 2020 (2Q2020) and first half of 2020 (1H2020), ended in June 30, 2020. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 2Q2020 are as follows:

2Q20 Total Gross Revenue, before consolidation, is R$ 1.3 billion , a decrease of 30.8% as compared to 2Q19 ( R$ 1.9 billion );

before consolidation, is , a decrease of 30.8% as compared to 2Q19 ( ); 2Q20 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 933.0 million , 28.3% lower from the revenue achieved in 2Q19 ( R$ 1.3 billion );

is , 28.3% lower from the revenue achieved in 2Q19 ( ); 2Q20 Consolidated EBITDA is R$ 153.9 million , with EBITDA margin of 16.5% and 2Q20 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 84.7 million , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1%.

is , with EBITDA margin of 16.5% and of , with adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1%. 2Q20 Net Income is R$ 55.3 million , and net margin of 5.9%, as compared to net income of R$ 84.5 million and net margin of 6.5% in 2Q19.

