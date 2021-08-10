Randon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the second quarter of 2021, ended in 06/30/2021. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 2Q2021 are as follows:

2Q21 Total Gross Revenue , before consolidation, is R$ 3.0 billion , an increase of 135.0% as compared to 2Q20 ( R$ 1.3 billion );

, before consolidation, is , an increase of 135.0% as compared to 2Q20 ( ); 2Q21 Consolidated Net Revenue is R$ 2.1 billion , 126.6% higher than the revenue achieved in 2Q20 ( R$ 933.0 million );

is , 126.6% higher than the revenue achieved in 2Q20 ( ); 2Q21 Consolidated EBITDA of R$ 322.6 million , with EBITDA margin of 15.3%;

of , with EBITDA margin of 15.3%; 2Q21 Net Income is R$ 122.1 million , and net margin of 5.8%, as compared to net income of R$ 55.3 million in 2Q20.

