Randon Reports Second Quarter Results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), the controlling holding company of nine companies operating within the segments of vehicles and trailers, auto parts and financial services, reports its results for the second quarter of 2018 (2Q2018), ended June 30, 2018. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

The main highlights of the 2Q2018 are as follows:

- Consolidated Net Revenue reached R$ 1.9 billion in 1H2018, 48.1% higher than 1H2017 (R$ 1.3 Billion);

- EBITDA 1H2018 of R$ 285.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 14.7% and adjusted EBITDA of R$ 247.6 million in 1H2018 with a 12.7% adjusted EBITDA margin;

- Consolidated foreign sales totaled US$ 41.0 million in the quarter, a reduction of 1.3%, compared with the same quarter in 2017 (14.3% in 2Q2018 against 18.2% in 2Q2017);

- Net Profit of R$ 74.6 million in the quarter and Net Margin of 3.8%, against net profit of R$ 20.6 million in 1H2017.

CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS August 9, 2018, Thursday, 12:00AM Brasília, 11:00AM New York and 4:00PM London Dial–in from Brazil: +55 (11) 3193-1001/ 2820-4001 Dial–in from USA: +1 646 828-8246/ +1 800 492-3904 Ticker: RANDON

The webcasting presentation of the company will be available at:



http://choruscall.com.br/randon/2t18.htm (Portuguese)



http://choruscall.com.br/randon/2q18.htm (English)

