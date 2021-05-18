Randori Achieves SOC 2 Certification

"Randori is first ASM and Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) solution to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification." Tweet this

Randori's SOC 2 Type 2 certification demonstrates to its customers that its controls are properly designed and operate effectively, and its systems and processes are aligned to protect sensitive data.

The audit tested over 130 unique controls in the following areas:

Information security policies and procedures

Systems, information, network, infrastructure and personnel security

Risk assessment

Business continuity and disaster recovery

Access controls

Change management

Management oversight

"As a company founded by attackers, good security practices are embedded into everything we do. This certification validates the investments we've made in our security program and signals to our customers our ongoing commitment," said Aaron Fosdick, CISO of Randori. "Certifications such as SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 are key requirements that CISOs look for when partnering with a new vendor, because they provide independent attestation that a vendor has controls in place which are operating effectively. Having these certifications enable us to further accelerate our growth in what is already one of the hottest sectors of security."

The independent audit was conducted by A-LIGN , a leading security and compliance provider, who validated Randori's stringent security and governance controls and represents critical consideration. Third-party validation of security controls is a critical consideration when selecting third-party vendors, especially for customers in regulated industries, such as telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government.

To learn more about the Randori Attack Platform and get a free hacker's assessment of your environment, visit: https://randori.com/demo .

About Randori: Randori is your trusted adversary. Designed by some of the best minds in offensive security, our automated attack platform mirrors today's adversaries, helping defenders continuously identify gaps, test their defenses, and bring clarity to cyber risk. We empower defenders to prove to themselves and management that their organization's most valuable assets are secure. Headquartered in Waltham, MA, with offices in Denver, CO, the company is backed by .406 Ventures, Accomplice, Harmony Partners, and Legion Capital. To learn more visit www.randori.com

SOURCE Randori

Related Links

www.randori.com

