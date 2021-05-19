Randstad North America Appoints Spiro Papanicolaou as Chief Marketing Officer

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad North America today announced Spiro Papanicolaou has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Papanicolaou brings more than 14 years of experience with Randstad Canada to the role, and this promotion reflects his significant contributions and achievements over that period.

As the Randstad North America CMO, Papanicolaou directs Randstad's U.S. and Canadian marketing and communications strategy to build and define the company's brand and grow its market share.

"Spiro's deep expertise and strong business acumen have been integral to Randstad Canada's continued growth," said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "His depth of experience and proven track record for delivering comprehensive marketing and communications strategies will continue to drive our business forward and connect even more people with the right opportunities."

Papanicolaou was most recently the CMO at Randstad Canada, a position he's held since 2017. He led a multidisciplinary group of marketing and communications professionals, drove profitable growth and increased market share for the business through integrated marketing, digital, communications, branding and business development. Prior to that role, he served in various positions within the marketing department at the company.

"I'm thrilled to join Karen and the Randstad North America executive team,'' said Papanicolaou. "In today's challenging labor market, our role is becoming increasingly critical. By combining our digital capabilities with the power of our people, we can positively impact the lives of job-seekers. I look forward to partnering with the team to further drive the growth of our customer-centric business while supporting people and organizations in realizing their true potential."

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

