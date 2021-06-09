Randstad US Diversity & Inclusion Leaders to Present at Inclusion21

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Audra Jenkins, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Randstad US , and Floss Aggrey, VP D&I & Compliance, Randstad Sourceright

WHAT:

Audra Jenkins will present on "Social Justice Impact on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" at Inclusion21 . Inclusion21 is a two-day online seminar where more than 30 senior-level speakers, C-suite executives and board members in a spectrum of industries come together to host innovative presentations and conversations about the challenges facing diversity and inclusion in the workplace and best practices for implementing successful inclusion and diversity strategies.

Later, Audra Jenkins and Floss Aggrey will participate in a panel discussion on the importance of social justice.

WHEN:

Jenkins' session will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at 4:35 p.m. CET. The social justice panel discussion will be held subsequently, at 5:00 p.m. CET.

WHERE:

Virtual.

DETAILS:

In 2020 the world experienced a triple pandemic.

COVID-19, social justice and the great gender recession propelled the intersectionality of BIPOC, women, and marginalized communities. In this session, Audra Jenkins will explore how these challenges impact corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and explore best practices to navigate forward. In order to create an inclusive workspace where everyone is respected, valued, and belong; it is critical to understand the holistic opportunities and experiences of diverse people globally.

For more information, visit Inclusion21's landing page .

