Randstad US recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion

"At Randstad, we are working hard to elevate diversity and inclusion in our daily interactions with our employees, talent, clients, vendors, partners and the communities we serve. It's part of our human forward brand promise to impact the lives of 500 million people by 2030," said Karen Fichuk, CEO, Randstad North America and Randstad N.V. executive board member.

As the world's largest staffing company, Randstad US recognizes its responsibility for supporting diversity in the workforce and has long been committed to leveraging the strengths of people from different backgrounds and perspectives to build a more inclusive workforce, marketplace and business. Randstad has furthered that commitment by hosting an annual "Day of Understanding" to promote diversity and inclusion, advocating for military veterans in staffing (and receiving three bronze awards from Military Friendly®) and pledging to support equal pay. In addition, more than 60 percent of leadership roles at the company are held by women, and women make up 33 percent of its executive board.

"As a global staffing leader, we recognize the power of our diverse resources, suppliers and customers around the world," said Rebecca Henderson, CEO, Randstad Global Businesses and Randstad N.V. executive board member. "Under the pillar of sustainability within Randstad, diversity and inclusion is embedded in the very DNA of our company, and vibrantly lives through our core values and mission."

"I am proud of our ever-evolving diversity and inclusion journey at Randstad. We have ignited a positive movement in the human capital industry by being the first major staffing firm to earn a spot on the DiversityInc Top 50. We accomplished this because of the amazing people shaping our culture each and every day," said Audra Jenkins, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Randstad North America.

The DiversityInc Top 50 List recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management, excelling in areas such as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans.

To learn more about Randstad US' ongoing commitment to diversity, visit: www.randstadusa.com/about/diversity .

To learn more about DiversityInc, visit: www.diversityinc.com .

About Randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees, with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today, to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca .

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity management initiatives. The 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪ DiversityInc.com . DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a Disability:IN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

