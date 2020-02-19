Randy Hultgren Named President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association

Hultgren, an Illinois native, has served in a number of elected offices for over 24 years. Most recently, he served in the United States House of Representatives from 2011-2019, representing the 14 th Congressional District of Illinois. In Congress, he served on both the House Financial Services Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee. Prior to his time in Congress, he served as a member of the Illinois Senate from 2007-2011, and as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 1999-2007, while also serving on the financial institutions committees in both chambers.

In addition to his public service, Hultgren has worked in finance, banking and law. He currently is a senior vice president of commercial lending with Wintrust Financial, and, before being elected to Congress, he was a vice president of Performance Trust Investment Advisors. Hultgren is a graduate of Wheaton Academy and Bethel University, where he obtained a double major in Political Science and Speech Communications. Hultgren received his Juris Doctorate degree from the IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1993.

"We selected Randy to lead our organization after a nationwide search," noted IBA Chairman Kevin Olson of Grundy Bank. "His outstanding reputation, demonstrated leadership skills and proven ability to connect with all Illinois bankers as well as our other important stakeholders truly stand out. We are confident Randy is the right person to lead us into the next decade."

"I've known Randy since 1999, when he was first elected to the Illinois House," said Koch. "From the beginning, I was impressed with his understanding of how important the banking industry is to our local communities and his genuine interest in helping to advance banking."

"I am truly honored to have this opportunity to represent the Illinois banking industry at the helm of the IBA," Hultgren commented. "I have always admired this organization's outstanding work, and, in particular, its integrity in dealing with our elected officials and its bipartisan approach to representing the entire banking industry. As the IBA enters its 130th year, it is a privilege to be the next in a long line of stewards for this venerable organization, and I will take this responsibility to heart every day."

Hultgren and his wife, Christy, have four children, and the family will be relocating from Plano, Ill., to Springfield, Ill.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to advancing a positive business climate for the entire banking industry and the communities we serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes in Illinois. Collectively, the IBA represents nearly 90% of the assets of the Illinois banking industry, which employs more than 105,000 men and women in over 5,000 offices across the state.

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association