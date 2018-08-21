Randy Moser and Andrew Wilson Named Partners at Aurora Capital Partners

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners is pleased to announce the promotions of Randy Moser and Andrew Wilson from Principal to Partner. Randy and Andrew have been valuable members of the Aurora investment team for more than ten years, and been instrumental to the success of the firm and its portfolio companies.

"We take particular pride in our unique culture and homegrown team at Aurora and are thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions," said Josh Klinefelter, a Managing Partner at Aurora. "In their more than ten years each at Aurora, Randy and Andrew have helped foster an environment that supports creativity in investing and collaborative partnership with colleagues and management teams."

These promotions follow recent successful exits from Market Track, Industrial Container Services, LLC, Dubois Chemicals, Inc. and Restaurant Technologies, Inc.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm managing funds with total capital commitments of over $3 billion. Aurora focuses principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: http://www.auroracap.com.

