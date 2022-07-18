Randy Parker to Receive Industry Influencer Award From Automotive Hall of Fame

Parker is responsible for all aspects of Hyundai vehicle sales in the U.S., including sales strategies, fleet sales, dealer relations, and market representation. Parker also oversees Hyundai's seven regions that work directly with Hyundai retailers on sales and service.

The Industry Influencer Award recognizes individuals who are influencing and leading through their actions, innovations, and visible positions on issues pertinent to the automotive industry and its future.

Founded in 1939, the Automotive Hall of Fame tells moving stories of those who have made outstanding contributions to the automotive industry. The Automotive Hall of Fame has honored 762 individuals worldwide who have been impactful and important to the automotive and mobility industry.

