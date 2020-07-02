Randy Shipman joins Mohr Partners in Dallas

"I chose to join Mohr Partners as they have built a technology enabled platform to support their transaction advisors with best-in-class tools and resources in business intelligence, labor analytics, workplace strategy and economic incentive advisory," stated Shipman.

Rob Pipkin, Managing Principal commented, "I am excited to have Randy Shipman join my team as he is one of the most respected commercial real estate professionals in Dallas with a great reputation for honesty and integrity."

Shipman joins Mohr Partners from TenantBase and has previously held senior roles JLL, Trammell Crow and CBRE.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

SOURCE Mohr Partners, Inc.

