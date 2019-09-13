LAKEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Talamayan, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor in the field of Medicine as a Pediatrician and Internist at Jersey Shore Medical & Pediatric Associates.

In 2005, Dr. Talamayan founded Jersey Shore Medical & Pediatric Associates where he utilizes his expertise offering Adolescent Medicine, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatric services.

Dr. Talamayan has over 19 years of experience in his field and has served 14 years at his current location. He began serving the residents of Ocean County New Jersey in 2000 under Ocean County Family Care for five years. Additionally, to share his knowledge, Dr. Talamayan co-authored published works about movement disorder.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Talamayan is a graduate of the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines where he earned his Medical degree in 1993, and he pursued an Externship program in the Department of Pediatrics in 1995 at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn New York.

Following this, Dr. Talamayan completed his Residency program in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of the same institution in 2000. Dr. Talamayan is a Licensed Physician in the States of New Jersey (2000) and Indiana (1999), and he became a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine and Board Eligible of the American Board of Pediatrics in 2000.

To further his professional development, Dr. Talamayan is affiliated with Community Medical Center (Toms River) Kimbal Medical Center (Lakewood) and Ocean Medical Center (Brick), and he is a member of the American Health Council and a founding member of FIL-AM Sports of Ocean County.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Talamayan is a recipient of "The Patients' Choice Award" in 2008.

In his free time, Dr. Talamayan enjoys boating, golfing, and real estate.Randy dedicates this recognition to his wife, Maria Collado Talamayan, MD. Dr. Talamayan dedicates this recognition to his mentor, Dr. Randy Pebenito.

