RangeMe Joins Forces with the Exchange for Efficient Product Sourcing

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe has partnered with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) to help drive high-quality product selection and value for its consumers.

This collaboration gives buyers the opportunity to easily and efficiently source the types of products Soldiers, Airmen and their families are looking for.

Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder of RangeMe

"The Exchange provides an essential service for the men and women who serve in the U.S. military, and their families. By collaborating with them to better source their product needs, we know that these families, through the Exchange, will have access to a multitude of new products that will meet their lifestyle," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and founder of RangeMe.

RangeMe helps buyers connect with potential vendors to expand product availability at the store level. In partnership with RangeMe, the Exchange will have access to more than 200,000 suppliers and the opportunity to streamline product searches for improved sourcing, while still meeting its aim to keep prices competitively low.

"Buyers can reach more suppliers faster and RangeMe is excited to be a part of the Exchange mission to improve the quality of life for military service members and their families," Jackson says.

Suppliers interested in working with the Exchange can go to www.aafes.com/about-exchange/doing-business/ to create a free company and product profile on RangeMe.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers.

