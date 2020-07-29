RangeMe Selected to Support QVC and HSN's The Big Find Product Search for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the leading industry online platform that streamlines new product discovery between product suppliers and retailers, is helping QVC US and HSN take The Big Find® international product search to new heights this year by making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs and inventors to submit their products for consideration. With the support of RangeMe, QVC and HSN further cement their commitment to product discovery during this annual initiative.

The Big Find®, is an international search to discover entrepreneurs with the next big brand or unique product for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share their stories with an audience of millions.The Big Find pitch panel experience has been reimagined as an entirely virtual event to allow for safe and convenient engagement between vendors and QVC and HSN judges.

"At QVC and HSN, we've launched and nurtured some of the nation's most successful entrepreneurial brands, and now through The Big Find, we continue to bring customers innovative new brands, compelling products and inspiring stories," says Mary Campbell, Chief Merchandising Officer, Qurate Retail Group, and Chief Commerce Officer, QVC US. "For our 2020 search, the RangeMe platform streamlines the application process for participating brands and supports our efforts in discovering new and innovative products for our millions of customers."

This year, The Big Find will be held virtually to allow for safe and convenient engagement between vendors and QVC and HSN judges.

"RangeMe has set the standard for online product discovery, and being a part of The Big Find is an exciting alliance," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "Our success has come from being able to disrupt the accepted norms of new product discovery within the consumer packaged goods industry, and we're thrilled to be able to bring that innovation to QVC and HSN."

Through August 19th, The Big Find will accept applications, which will include video submissions, from brands across nine categories, including apparel, jewelry, accessories, footwear and beauty and new categories for this year including home décor, home innovation, electronics and culinary including food. Interested brands can submit their information through the RangeMe platform and select entrepreneurs or vendors will be invited to pitch their products virtually in September via videoconference to a panel of QVC and HSN judges.

To learn about The Big Find 2020 and to submit your products for review, please visit QVC.com or HSN.com and search "The Big Find."

