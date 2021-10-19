RangeMe Supports Expansion of Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RangeMe, the industry standard online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers, is working with Qurate Retail Group to expand its Small Business Spotlight program.

"The Small Business Spotlight program aligns with our mission of providing new opportunities to emerging brands across the industry. Qurate Retail Group is streamlining their process through RangeMe so that diverse, underrepresented, and emerging brands are given an opportunity to reach new customers that can help change the trajectory of their business. We are excited to be a part of a program that truly highlights the diversity within our industry." - Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe

"As we enter our third year of the Small Business Spotlight program, we are pleased to be working with the RangeMe team to reach a new group of diverse small businesses," said Ian Bailey, Senior Vice President, Communications and Community of Qurate Retail Group. "Given the success that small business participants have experienced from the program the past two years, we look forward to offering at least 100 more entrepreneurs the chance to connect with our passionate customer base."

Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight provides entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups the opportunity to showcase their products on a national stage. By the end of 2021, roughly 160 brands will have been part of the program and have gained exposure on QVC, HSN, and Zulily. At least 100 more brands will join these ranks in 2022 and go live on-air with QVC, HSN, or QVC2 during one of seven recognition months, including Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National Military Appreciation Month, Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

"The Small Business Spotlight program aligns with our mission of providing new opportunities to emerging brands across the industry," says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. "Qurate Retail Group is streamlining their process through RangeMe so that diverse, underrepresented, and emerging brands are given an opportunity to reach new customers that can help change the trajectory of their business. We are excited to be a part of a program that truly highlights the diversity within our industry."

Qurate Retail Group's platforms have a broad reach, with QVC and HSN serving 11.6 million customers and broadcasting into nearly 100 million homes, and connecting with millions of consumers on digital, streaming, and social platforms.

Brands interested in being considered for the Small Business Spotlight are invited to apply throughout the year. Currently, Qurate Retail Group is reviewing brands to feature during Black History Month (February 2022) and Women's History Month (March 2022). Interested applicants for those two months are encouraged to apply by October 25, 2021.

To learn more about Qurate Retail's Small Business Spotlight program and submit your products for review, visit: https://www.rangeme.com/quratesmallbusinessspotlight

About RangeMe

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US.

Press Contacts:

QVC and HSN: [email protected]

RangeMe: Dan Dyer, [email protected], (513) 478-7818

SOURCE RangeMe

Related Links

https://www.rangeme.com/quratesmallbusinessspotlight

