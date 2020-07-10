Ranked Best Hair Salon in Manchester NH, The Studio on Elm is reopening

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The time has finally arrived. The Studio on Elm, hair salon in Manchester, NH is further expanding services offered to our amazing and loyal clientele. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the Manchester, NH hair salon was forced to limit offerings, but are now able to incorporate balayage, foils, touch-ups, toners, haircuts, color, eyebrow waxing, and all blonde services to our menu.

"We are so happy to have the opportunity to finally reopen the salon, especially for our long list of blonde clients, who we know have been patiently waiting to get those bright and beautiful blonde locks back. We've missed everyone so much and will be conducting services as safely as possible to ensure the salon doors remain open and everyone stays healthy," states Dawna Jarvis, owner at The Studio on Elm.

You can find The Studio on Elm, hair salon in Manchester, NH updated hours and contact information here . For questions regarding the Manchester, NH hair salon services we now offer and the safety protocols we and our clients must adhere to while enjoying in-salon appointments you may text us at 603.935.8990 during our business hours. See you all soon!

About The Studio on Elm: The Studio on Elm in Manchester, NH is an upscale hair salon located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH. We are exceptionally known for being the masters of all blonding services and Master Colorists! Connect with us social Facebook Instagram

Press or partnerships inquires

Tribe Builder Media

Danielle Sabrina

[email protected]

929-367-8993

SOURCE The Studio on Elm

Related Links

https://www.thestudioonelm.com

