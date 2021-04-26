RankedRight Welcomes Two Tech Heavyweights as Board Advisors

LONDON, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RankedRight, the new vulnerability triage platform widely predicted to boost the efficiency of IT security teams across the world, has appointed serial tech entrepreneur Andy Bokor and world-renowned information security expert Nicholas Percoco as Board Advisors.

The triage platform, which follows a team's pre-set rules to automate the time-consuming yet crucial process of ranking vulnerabilities in order of impact to their business, recently raised $500,000 in seed funding thanks to its intention to solve the known gap in vulnerability management – an estimated £9.3bn market opportunity. This latest appointment news shows there's no stopping the company as both Nicholas and Andy shall bring a wealth of experience to ensure a successful launch and beyond.

As Managing Partner at Chicago-based investment and advisory firm Hampstead Ventures, LLC, Andy Bokor has been in the technology field for over 30 years. He co-founded three companies, which were all later sold for multimillion dollar amounts. Joining RankedRight as an advisor, he intends to leverage his network in the US and his experience starting and running companies in the information security sector.

He commented, "What excites me most about RankedRight is the team, whom I respect both technically and for their ability to work hard and achieve results. By providing insight and the ability to customise the prioritisation of vulnerabilities, organisations can more effectively close their security gaps."

Having spent over 24 years in information security, Nicholas Percoco has held several prestigious roles including Chief Security Officer at Uptake, Vice President of Global Services at Rapid7 and Head of SpiderLabs at Trustwave. He has also led more than 2000 incident response and forensic investigations globally, and run thousands of ethical hacking and application security tests for clients.

He commented, "The proper prioritisation of security vulnerabilities is an activity that most organisations continuously struggle with. The roadmap that the RankedRight team has developed is an innovative approach to help organisations close this gap once and for all."

Commenting on the appointments, RankedRight's CEO, Thomas MacKenzie, said, "With Nick and Andy on board, we can benefit from their incredible experience of both founding hugely successful businesses and building and managing significantly large cyber services capabilities."

RankedRight's leadership team comprises former IBM Associate Partner and vulnerability management specialist Thomas MacKenzie, technology operations expert Peter Yeo and former managing director of Piksel – consultancy to BSkyB, Virgin Media and Channel 4, Kristan Bullett.

About RankedRight

RankedRight is the triage tool that automatically ranks vulnerabilities based on the rules set by its user, factoring in what is critical to the business, and delegating it to the most appropriate person to resolve. This means teams spend less time on vulnerability administration and more time on keeping their companies safe.

With a recent study finding that 53% of companies spend more time navigating manual processes than actually responding to vulnerabilities, it's vital that the triage process is addressed. Now there's a new approach that transforms the way vulnerabilities are managed and makes life better for security teams, their managers and their CISOs.

