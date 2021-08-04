RAPID + TCT 2021: North America's Largest Additive Manufacturing Event Returns To Chicago For 30th Installment

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September 13-15 marks the reconvening of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry's most innovative and influential community, as RAPID + TCT returns to McCormick Place in Chicago. The event, produced by SME and the Rapid News Group, is North America's largest and most influential AM event. RAPID + TCT offers a massive collection of 3D-printing technologies, knowledge and insights from the industry's leading innovators, and the strongest and most-connected community in additive manufacturing. SME Executive Director & CEO Robert Willig made the announcement.

"While AM has been evolving for more than 30 years, the dynamic growth it has experienced continues to prove the value and unlimited potential for manufacturers. Looking back over the past year and a half, the world saw firsthand how this nimble technology created solutions that immediately impacted human lives," said Willig. "Every manufacturing sector can leverage AM technology to improve efficiency, lower cost and innovate more quickly; what happens at RAPID + TCT will influence the entire industry for years to come."

RAPID + TCT 2021 features groundbreaking product announcements and 250 hands-on exhibits showcasing real-world AM solutions from the industry's most respected experts and industry leaders.

The conference is focused on three prevalent themes centered around evaluation, adoption and optimization of AM, 3D scanning and related technologies. A comprehensive education lineup includes programming dedicated to Medical AM, three visionary keynotes, 11 thought leadership panels and interactive presentations from 150 industry leaders on the latest processes, applications, materials and research.

For the first time ever, event organizers are launching the RAPID + TCT LIVE! digital experience and event app, where attendees can participate remotely and access exclusive networking and digital content from speakers and exhibitors before, during and after the event.

Reinforcing AM's potential impact on all of manufacturing, RAPID + TCT attendees can also take advantage of complimentary access to the FABTECH exposition, the largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event in North America. FABTECH will also be held at McCormick Place and runs September 13-16. This year's event features the 3D/Additive Manufacturing Pavilion with a new Presentation Showcase providing even more insights from industry-leading companies on the latest AM technologies.

SME's AM Technical Community Leadership Committee is heavily involved in the planning of RAPID + TCT. The community promotes and showcases innovative technologies and works closely with industry and academia to take manufacturing to a new level through their adoption. The community provides access to experts, conference presentations, industry news, videos and webinars to keep attendees on the leading edge of development — and prepare them for what's next. The committee also recognizes excellence in leadership in additive manufacturing through their prestigious AM Industry Achievement Award, which will also be presented at the event.

Emerging technologies such as AM are enabling manufacturers to reduce time to market, produce stronger and lighter parts, improve efficiency, reduce waste, cost and emissions, and create products and geometries that could not be created before. As manufacturers become more aware of the real benefits of using advanced manufacturing, they will be encouraged to adopt new technologies — ultimately improving their ability to compete on the global stage.

