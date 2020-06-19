Rapid Compliance Solutions, LLC Introduces RRP Compliance Manager ™

LOCUST GROVE, Va., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17, 2020, Rapid Compliance Solutions, LLC launched its proprietary EPA RRP compliance software application, RRP Compliance Manager.

This is a screen shot of the RRP Compliance Manager application at work and a highlight of its features. Rapid Compliance Solutions logo

The founders of Rapid Compliance Solutions and the RRP Compliance Manager application are experts in the area of lead-containment and EPA RRP compliance. Through their Lead-Safe Training program, they have trained thousands in RRP compliance. It is through that training and interaction with those in the affected industries they realized the need for a modern-day, streamlined solution to manage lead-containment projects.

The RRP Compliance Manager (RRPCM) serves to guide contractors and those responsible for lead-related projects through the EPA guidelines and ensure compliance with EPA regulations from beginning to end.

RRPCM is a web-based application that can be used from any laptop, phone or tablet. The information and documentation is safely stored in our cloud and is retrievable 24-7. RRPCM also retains the Lead Certified Renovator's certificate so that it is always readily available. RRPCM allows you to email the Renovate Right pamphlet electronically and confirm receipt with the recipient.

RRPCM saves 80% of lead-based project time, keeping contractors on track from start to finish, and completing all of the documentation required by EPA. RRPCM prevents costly fines and even possible jail time by ensuring EPA compliance requirements. RRPCM is extremely user friendly and retains all each project's information for 3 years, as is required by law.

RRPCM is a revolutionary application that will transform the Repair, Renovation and Paint industries. To learn more, go to www.rrpcm.com.

