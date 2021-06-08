Rapid Development of Cannabinoid Based Medicinal Products Reaching New Levels

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent pandemic has, as we all know, negatively affected almost every business and financial markets across the globe… and even the seemingly ever increasing Cannabidiol markets. The global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has had an unprecedented and staggering impact on the global economy. This has negatively affected the demand for cannabidiol across all regions amid the pandemic. The global market exhibited a lower growth of 26.42% in 2020 compared to the average year-on-year growth during 2017-2019, however the market is projected to get back on the fast track grow from USD 3,675.1 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 47.49% between 2021 and 2028. The substantial rise in CAGR is attributed to the market's demand and growth, coupled with the market functioning returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over. Industry reports, see higher acceptance from consumers, increasing government approvals and R&D on uses of medicinal cannabis will spur the markets higher for years to come. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that: "Consumers seek innovative and healthy food products enriched with nutrients for achieving fitness goals and avoid injuries such as inflammation, pain, and others. The manufacturers are introducing products infused with novel ingredients such as CBD oil. Cannabidiol oils are the legalized and non-psychoactive element of cannabis that has conquered several industries such as food, health products, pharma & beauty, and others. According to the Harvard Health Institute 2018, CBD is commonly utilized to address human life's health issues such as insomnia, anxiety, etc. Thus, the demand for such innovative CBD products from the consumer end proliferates to maintain a healthy life balance." Active Companies active today in the cannabis related markets include: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC), Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA).

Fortune Business Insights continued: "The rapid development of therapies, medicines, and other consumer products derived from cannabis and its positive health benefits has resulted in increased approvals for CBD products. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized several potential opportunities that CBD may offer and acknowledge the possibilities to infuse it in various food and non-food applications. However, the FDA is working towards protecting public health and improving the efficiency of regulatory pathways to market appropriate products (including cannabidiol acids). The manufacturers are increasingly focused on sourcing CBD to incorporate it into food and other products. Thus, the rising dependency on products will aid global CBD industry growth during the forecast period. The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry globally recognizes the importance and benefits of cannabis and its by-products. CBD is one of the major elements of cannabis adopted by the pharmaceutical industry to offer health safety assurance over several disorders. It has properties such as plant-based in nature and natural alternatives to several conventional medicines that are vigorously marketed among manufacturers and consumers worldwide."

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL) Breaking News: Rapid Therapeutic Prepares to bring Sublingual Spray Products to Market - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (the "Company" or "RTSL"), a SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today it is preparing to launch a marketing and sales campaign of its recently enhanced sublingual spray line (which is applied via a spray into the mouth).

These sublingual sprays are made using RTSL's proprietary pharmaceutical grade isolates in blends for multiple flavors and terpenes. In addition, the sprays are manufactured on the same exact equipment as RTSL's metered dose inhalers (MDI), in the company's existing ISO Level 6 laboratory, following Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

RTSL's CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, "Our decision to file an IND application for our flagship MDI containing Cannabidiol (CBD), as previously announced, requires we remove this MDI product from the market while the application is pending. Nevertheless, this removal will not affect our use of pure pharmaceutical isolates formulas we have developed or our existing aerosol equipment. In fact, in addition to the sublingual sprays we are preparing to market, we are also testing nasal sprays and topical sprays, using our existing equipment and formulas for planned delivery in the fourth quarter."

These products are expected to be sold both as branded products and on a white label basis in RTSL's existing sales channels.

Mr. Schmidt continued, "Based upon discussions with our existing customers, as well as new contacts, we expect significant demand for these products. Although the bioavailability of a sublingual spray is generally not as high as an MDI, it nonetheless typically has higher bioavailability than oral pills and topicals. Regardless, when we discussed the availability of the sublingual spray products with our customers, almost all of them recognize that our specifically manufactured pharmaceutical grade isolates set us apart from other hemp product producers. In short, we have a non-toxic, pure isolate product that deliverers the exact dose each and every use."

In conclusion, Mr. Schmidt observed that, "RTSL is branding itself as a biopharmaceutical outlier in the hemp space. We make pure products with pharmaceutical grade components on well proven aerosol equipment that delivers safe non-toxic products at known consistent dosage." CONTINUED… Read the full Press Release and more for RTSL at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rtsl

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced recently the completion of its acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc ("GW"), a leader in the science, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines.

"We are excited to welcome our GW colleagues to Jazz as we mark a transformative milestone in creating an innovative, high-growth, global biopharma leader in neuroscience with a worldwide commercial and operational footprint," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "The addition of GW further diversifies our commerical portfolio and innovative pipeline with therapies that are complementary to our existing business, including Epidiolex, a high-growth commercial product with near-term blockbuster potential. We are fortunate to be combining two companies that share a passion for, and track record of, developing differentiated therapies that advance science and the care of patients with often-overlooked diseases. We look forward to building an even stronger company together and are excited about the greater impact we will continue to drive for patients, customers and shareholders."

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Decoy Biosystems, Inc., a privately-held, preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, multi-targeted products that safely prime both innate and adaptive anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses.

The combined company will advance its immunotherapy platform to battle a variety of tumor types and chronic viral infections. Decoy previously held a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, currently plans to file an IND in the second half of 2021 and to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in 2022 targeting solid tumors and lymphomas.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs), recently announced financial results and operational highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"During the first quarter of the year, we were very pleased with the FDA acceptance, with Priority Review, of our first NDA filing for our lead product candidate, KORSUVA™ Injection, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients. With an expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 23, 2021, we remain focused, along with our commercial partner, Vifor Pharma, on preparation for the U.S. launch of KORSUVA Injection in the second half of 2021, if approved," said Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Cara Therapeutics. "In addition, we continue to progress our Oral KORSUVA programs across a number of late-stage trials in patient populations where effective treatment of pruritus remains a significant unmet need. Having now generated Phase 2 data in pre-dialysis CKD patients and, more recently in mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis patients in our KARE Phase 2 trial, we hope to initiate Phase 3 programs in both clinical indications by year-end."

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) recently provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Over the quarter, we continued progress across our pipeline – we announced our temanogrel program in microvascular obstruction, the ELEVATE UC 52 Phase 3 study for etrasimod was fully enrolled, and we initiated additional etrasimod Phase 2 studies for eosinophilic esophagitis (VOYAGE) and ulcerative colitis (GLADIATOR UC)," said Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. "We also recently published our second annual Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report to share our progress and commitment to building long-term value. Overall, our pipeline continues on track and we look forward to providing more updates throughout the year."

