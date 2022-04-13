Rapid Diagnostics Market to record USD 12.74 Bn | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. In addition, the growing presence of OEMs is anticipated to boost the growth of the rapid diagnostics market.

The growth in the disposable incomes of middle-class consumers coupled with urbanization has resulted in an increase in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles such as lack of exercise, poor eating habits, and addiction to alcohol and tobacco. This has increased the incidence of various chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, stroke, cancers, obesity, and kidney diseases across the world. For instance, according to a study, in 2020, nearly 88 million individuals in the US had one or more chronic health conditions, and one in four adults in the US suffer from two or more chronic diseases. The growing incidence of various chronic diseases is increasing the demand for diagnostic procedures such as rapid diagnostics and technologically advanced treatment options. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Major Companies in the Rapid Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers rapid diagnostics that provide fast, accurate, and reliable test results is vital in emergency rooms, critical care centers, and other situations where treatment decisions need to be made quickly.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd.: The company offers rapid diagnostics that simplify procedures, mitigate common user errors, and enhance test performance used in is used in COVID-19 tests, HIV 1 and 2 tests, pregnancy tests, and respiratory tests.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers rapid diagnostics that are used to test sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and medical devices, diagnose infectious diseases, screen for microbial presence, grow and identify organisms, and test for antibiotic susceptibility.

bioMerieux SA: The company offers rapid diagnostics that are used in infectious diseases, COVID-19, antimicrobial resistance and healthcare-associated infections, and cardiovascular emergencies.

Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers rapid diagnostics that include respiratory testing solutions, color mono latex test kits, Crypto Giardia rapid test, h. Pylori blood antibody rapid test, and Mono II rapid test.

Rapid Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global rapid diagnostics market is segmented by application (blood glucose, infectious disease, cardiometabolic, pregnancy and fertility, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

Rapid Diagnostics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Blood glucose - size and forecast 2021-2026

Infectious disease - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cardiometabolic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pregnancy and fertility - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The blood glucose segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes cases in both the younger (16-44 years) and older population (50-75 years). The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Rapid Diagnostics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and will continue to remain as the largest market for rapid diagnostics over the forecast period. Governments in the region are taking initiatives to create awareness about the importance of early diagnostics for various chronic diseases. This is increasing the adoption of rapid diagnostics products among healthcare providers, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Rapid Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Atomo Diagnostics Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Cardinal Health Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., DAAN Gene Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlySens Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., NanoRepro AG, Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech Plc, Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Co. Ltd, and OraSure Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio