Rapid Growth for The Surgicalist Group Brings New VP of Business Development

Prior to joining TSG, Jonathan was the Director of Business Development for OB Hospitalist Group, where he helped the company achieve new growth milestones and strategic partnerships in highly competitive markets. In addition, Culp served as the Vice President of Business Development for NorthStar Anesthesia, where he delivered nearly $20mm in annualized run rate growth in both 2016 and 2017.



"I am enthusiastically looking forward to building long-term relationships with hospitals to educate and inform senior leadership about how they can benefit from The Surgicalist Group's Model. I pride myself in the ability to assess and diagnose client challenges along with business and market dynamics to successfully build partnerships with hospital administrators that deliver on key clinical quality and financial metrics, that in long-term will benefit patients, surgeons and hospitals alike," said Culp.



The company continues to educate the healthcare industry about the benefits of adopting The Surgicalist Model. Members of the company's leadership team will be present at the 10th Annual Becker's Hospital Review Meeting (booth #403) to inform hospital business leaders about how they can improve their hospital's patient care and its bottom line. This year's conference will be held in Chicago from April 1-3, 2019.



For more information about The Surgicalist Group, call 888-510-1325 or visit TheSurgicalist.com.



