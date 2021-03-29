Rapid Growth Prompts Solar Operations Solutions' Relocation to Accommodate Larger Production Facility, myPV® Product Development

As a professional O&M provider with experience in utility-scale solar project construction and operations, Solar-Ops identified the need for better, more reliable hardware and software specifically built for PV and PV+Storage facilities. Development and testing of turnkey, professional-grade solutions began in 2015, and 3 years later the myPV ® brand was launched.

myPV® products include modular solutions for interconnection, in-rush current mitigation, site networking and communications, intelligent weather stations, and cutting-edge monitoring and control software solutions with unique features for technicians, owners, operators, and asset managers.

"The new production space supports our commitment to deliver reliable, quality solutions that accelerate our customers' project execution and success. Site-built solutions can't be pre-tested, which often results in delays and long punch lists. myPV® solutions are 100% ready-to-work upon energization because we know down time is energy and opportunity lost," says Brad Micallef, Managing Director of Solar Operations Solutions.

In addition, Solar-Ops' new location provides a show-space for customers to experience myPV® products in person. "Our process is transparent, and our innovation is directly driven by customers' needs and experiences. It is an advantage to walk clients through the details of our technology, hands-on," adds Brad Micallef.

Solar-Ops continues to identify needs in the evolving and growing PV solar industry, responding with solutions that ease installation, support faster construction timelines, and improve quality, visibility, and usability of data during commissioning and throughout commercial operation. In 2021, Solar-Ops is excited to announce new products, updates, and added features to the myPV® brand.

For more information: https://www.solar-ops.com or https://mypv.pro or [email protected].

Solar Operations Solutions, LLC is an Operations & Maintenance provider in Cornelius, NC, with 3GW+ of project construction and management. Their myPV® brand for PV and PV+Storage facilities provides turnkey, professional-grade solutions built on experience. myPV® is a registered trademark of Solar Operations Solutions, LLC.

