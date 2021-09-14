Rapid Phone Center Named a Finalist for Three International Customer Experience (ICXA'21®) Awards

Rapid Phone Center, known for offering concierge-level support services to its customers worldwide, has helped many of them, ranging from small businesses to major brands, to successfully transform an e-commerce model. "We're delighted to receive this recognition by Awards International for helping our customers to succeed," says Olga Nikulshina, CEO, Rapid Phone Center . "We treat our customers as partners, take a laser-focused approach to understanding their most important requirements, set up the right KPIs to achieve desired results, and provide customers with ongoing feedback to meet their goals."

The awards program is judged by a large panel of independent and impartial business professionals who are passionate about their role and meet the organization's stringent criteria. "I'd like to congratulate Rapid Phone Center for their excellence in customer service and the other finalists who have been shortlisted," says Vuk Vukanovic, Business Development Manager, Awards International. "The finalists will present their entries to judges at a virtual event in November, when the winners will be chosen and announced."

"Being acknowledged by this independent organization for our customer-centric culture, best use of insight and feedback, and best measurement in CX, recognizes the value of our business model, dedicated team, cutting-edge technology and analytics, and the efforts of our customers," says Nikulshina. "The pandemic has impacted many companies, causing some to close physical stores and move to an e-commerce model, and we've helped make them as efficient as possible with our effective processes, skilled teams, omni-channel support and other resources that enhance the customer experience and drive sales."

