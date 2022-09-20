Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market to observe USD 46.28 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing incidence of syphilis

Sep 20, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market by Test and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 46.28 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.26 between 2021 and 2026. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global rapid plasma reagin test market is fragmented due to the presence of several prominent vendors. The established vendors have a sizeable market presence. They are continuously innovating their product offerings, which is enabling them to compete with larger players more effectively, intensifying competition in the market. The increasing regulatory standards and high capital requirements associated with RPR tests are reducing the entry of new players into the market.
The report considers Abbott Laboratories, Anamol Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., ARKRAY Inc., Arlington Scientific Inc., Atlas Medical GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Innovatek Medical Inc., Lorne Laboratories Ltd., Mediclone Biotech, Newmarket Biomedical Ltd., Novacyt SA, Sclavo Diagnostics International S.r.l., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as major market participants. Although the increasing incidence of syphilis will offer immense growth opportunities, ensuring quality control for syphilis testing will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
The global rapid plasma reagin test market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Kits
- Analyzers and Instruments
- Reagents
The market growth in the rapid plasma regain test kits segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing availability of RPR test kits and the high use of assays.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
North America is the largest market for rigid plasma reagin, occupying 54% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of a large number of vendors that offer RPR test kits, analyzers and instruments, and reagents. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our rapid plasma reagin test market report covers the following areas:
- Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market Size
- Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market Trends
- Rapid Plasma Reagin Test Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the rapid plasma reagin test market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rapid plasma reagin test market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rapid plasma reagin test market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rapid plasma reagin test market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rapid plasma reagin test market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rapid plasma reagin test market vendors
