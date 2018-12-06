LONDON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Rapid Prototyping Market: Overview



The "Rapid Prototyping Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026" report provides analysis of the rapid prototypingmarket for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the rapid prototyping market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for rapid prototyping at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global rapid prototyping market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global rapid prototyping market.Porter's Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Global Rapid Prototyping Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global rapid prototyping market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including technology, material, and end-use industry.Based on technology, the market is segmented into subtractive and additive; additive is further bifurcated into stereolithography, selective laser sintering, fused deposition modeling, ink jet printing techniques, and others.



On the basis of material, the market is divided into metal, polymer, ceramic, plaster and starch, and foundry sand parts. Furthermore, on the basis on end-use industry, the market is bifurcated as aerospace & defense, consumer goods & electronics, automotive, healthcare, and others.



Global Rapid Prototyping Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help to develop the analysis team's market expertise and understanding.



Global Rapid Prototyping Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Sandvik AB, and Royal DSM. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to rapid prototyping as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in November 2017, 3D Systems, Inc. announced the availability of its on demand manufacturing services named, "Quickparts" e-commerce platform in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Quickparts includes services such as rapid prototyping, advanced prototyping, and low-volume production.



Global Rapid Prototyping Market Segments



Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Technology

Subtractive

Additive

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Fused Deposition Modeling

Ink Jet printing techniques

Others



Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Material

Metal

Polymer

Ceramic

Plaster and starch

Foundry sand parts



Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by End-use industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer goods & electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others



Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The U.K

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

Japan

China

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



