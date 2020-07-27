Rapid Recon Hits 50 - States, and Most of Canada Too

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon, the industry-standard workflow management solution for vehicle reconditioning, announced today dealerships in every U.S. state now use this dealership software system to increase inventory turns and accelerate used vehicle speed to sale.

The company is now completing its 50th-state installation, with Yellowstone Motors, a four-franchise dealership, in Powell, Wyoming. Rapid Recon also serves and supports dealership reconditioning installations in eight of 10 Canadian provinces, and in Puerto Rico, Guam, South Africa, and Australia.

Two-thousand auto dealers and over 20,000 users leverage Rapid Recon power data and precise work item control to reduce dealers' time to prepare used cars for resale to three to five days. The industry norm is 10 to 20 days or longer.

By giving auto dealers a precise advantage for getting cars professionally sale-ready more quickly, Rapid Recon software helps franchise, independent, and buy-here/pay-here dealer increase inventory turn and per-vehicle profit.

Rapid Recon is designed from the ground-up to help dealers know it, find, and sell it – a reconditioning rhythm that ensures a higher lead conversion rate through the sales and BDC departments.

Founded in 2010, Rapid Recon has now managed over 13 million vehicles through its system, ensuring its customers have the data and recon team experts to deliver benchmarking and best practices for continual vehicle reconditioning improvement by design. www.rapidrecon.com

