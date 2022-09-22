Rapid Recon Names Anton On-Site Lead for its Recon Edge Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon, the originator of reconditioning time-to-line (T2L™) software for automobile dealerships, announced today the appointment of Dan Anton to performance manager and team lead for its Recon Edge performance management service for Rapid Recon users.

Anton spent eight years in the automotive industry managing front- and back-end operations. He has worked in all departments to reduce reconditioning time to line, including the nation's largest Jaguar/Land Rover operation. He is Lean/Six Sigma Green Belt Certified.

This expanded Recon Edge performance team now offers dealers 110 years of combined expertise in reconditioning, service, parts, sublet vendor, and variable issues that when fine-tuned speed up T2L and dealership profitability.

Performance issues Recon Edge diagnoses and helps dealers solve include:

Forensic financial analysis to root out misapplied costs, unapplied time, and other recon-billing-related risks and loses

Efficiency studies to identify people-movement and equipment placement opportunities to maximize time savings throughout the people workflow

Vendor and sublet studies to streamline workflow turnaround and eliminate invoice and payment duplication, errors, and other oversights

Photography and merchandising processes to help dealers achieve the highest and most compelling presentation qualities and advance speed to sale more quickly

Compliance with the latest FTC and other federal requirements by seamlessly flowing these compliance steps into the reconditioning workflow

