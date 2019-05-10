Rapid Relief Team Supports Lupus Fundraiser Event on Saturday May 11

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) Is looking forward to supporting the Lupus Research Alliance at their Walk with Us to Cure Lupus national fundraiser at the MetLife Stadium this Saturday.

The RRT will be providing cold water bottles and refreshments to thousands of enthusiastic walkers along the 5K (3.1 mile) walk around the MetLife Stadium.

Supporters will begin the walk around 10 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

About the Lupus Research Alliance

The Lupus Research Alliance is the largest private sector organization dedicated to advancing lupus research. They serve as the primary catalyst to yield important scientific discoveries into the prevention, treatment and cure of lupus.

By pushing the limits of scientific exploration and advancing research to new treatments, the Lupus Research Alliance seizes every opportunity to transform the lives of all affected by this disease – patients, families, loved ones and the entire lupus community.

About the Rapid Relief Team (RRT)

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church established the RRT in 2013 to express the Church's principles of care and compassion. The RRT is staffed by Church volunteers who provide catering services at a range of charitable events and emergencies.

The RRT has consistently demonstrated its ongoing commitment to support health and disability causes. In 2018 alone, the RRT deployed 1,071 volunteers to support charities within this sector and served more than 7,802 meals at charitable events.

Globally, the RRT has over 14,500 volunteers and operates in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, the United States, Canada and Germany.

Every day, in some small way, RRT volunteers offer a helping hand to those in need. For more information about the Rapid Relief Team, go to https://www.rapidreliefteam.org/.

