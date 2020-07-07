Rapid Strength Concrete Market Demand to Hit USD 424 Bn by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the rapid strength concrete market which estimates the market valuation for rapid strength concrete will cross US$ 424 billion by 2026. Growing infrastructure projects in Asia Pacific and North America shall drive the demand for the rapid strength concrete market over the forecast period.

Rapid Strength Concrete Market size is forecast to exceed USD 424 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights.

Traditional cement, which is a Quasi-brittle material and is exposed to ductile failure under high stress, low tensile strength, low specific strength and formwork, is labor-intensive and time-consuming. Rapid strength concrete is produced with Type III high-early portland cement and contains a non-chloride accelerator. This concrete develops high resistance within a few hours of being manufactured. It removes the formwork early and moves forward in the building process in much lesser time, repair road surfaces which becomes operational in a much lesser time compared to conventional concrete. The aforementioned trends are anticipated to have a positive influence on the product demand, which will help to attain a major market share in the overall concrete industry.

Rapid strength concrete with compressive strength more than 80 MPa in 24 hours is mainly used in constructing highways and airfields and is likely witness gains of close to 6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. An increasing number of airfields shall augment product demand. For instance, India plans to open 100 new airports in the next five years thus driving the market growth in the coming years.

Increasing metro projects around the world have grown the demand for the construction of tunnels. There is a growing use of sprayed concrete for the permanent construction of tunnel linings. The product demand is set to increase for tunnel construction and shall hold a demand share of approximately 13% in 2026.

The Asia Pacific market is the fastest-growing market owing to rapidly growing economies in the region such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, etc. Asia Pacific market is projected to grow with over 8.5% CAGR by volume over the forecast time period. The growth in the infrastructure market in Asia-Pacific will boost the market for rapid strength concrete for the projected period of time.

Some major findings of the rapid strength concrete market report include:

Increasing need for upgrading transport infrastructure in North America shall drive market growth over the projected timeframe.



shall drive market growth over the projected timeframe. Rising population in the Asia Pacific propelling the housing market in the region. Subsequently driving product demand.



propelling the housing market in the region. Subsequently driving product demand. Increasing roadway and highway projects in Europe have created huge potential for the rapid strength concrete industry players.



have created huge potential for the rapid strength concrete industry players. Growth of airfields in developing economies will increase the product penetration emerging markets such as Malaysia , India , Indonesia , etc.



, , , etc. Increasing infrastructure investment in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America will augment product demand over the forecast timeframe.

Major players engaged in the industry are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, Aggregate Industries UK Ltd., Sakrete, Boral Limited, Bostik, Short Load Concrete Inc., Perimeter Concrete Ltd., Sika Corporation, etc.

The market is fragmented with a large number of international and regional players manufacturing the product. To increase market share, players are investing in building new concrete production plant. For instance, in August 2019, CEMEX UK invested in a new ready-mixed plant and replaced the aged Eversley ready-mixed concrete plant.

