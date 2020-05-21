Rapid Upgrades of Manufacturing Units Across the Globe Calls for Advanced Solutions From Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine condition monitoring market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2018 to 2026, says a recent report by Transparency Market Research. As per the report, the growth of the market is attributed to the increasing industrialization across the globe. Moreover, pacing Industry 4.0 and developing intelligence induced in machine are also some crucial aspects that are propelling the growth of global machine condition monitoring market during the tenure of 2018 to 2026. However, recent events of COVID-19 outbreak has put an halt to the growth of global machine condition monitoring market, further explains the report by Transparency Market Research.

"Owing to the industrial development across the globe, the business sector is investing a massive amount in installing machines that can help them meet the demand cycle. Therefore it becomes quite essential for these businesses to keep their machines in top-notch condition for which they are implementing innovative systems that can monitor the health of the machines. Owing to these implementations, the global machine condition monitoring market is projected to witness 8.1% CAGR during the tenure of 2018 to 2026" –Transparency Market Research.

Major Findings in the Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Study

The vibration monitoring segment is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR of 7.9% in type category of global machine condition monitoring market.

is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR of 7.9% in type category of global machine condition monitoring market. The global machine condition monitoring market is expected to grow from US$ 2.2 Bn in 2017 to US$ 4.4 Bn by the end of 2026.

in 2017 to by the end of 2026. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a witness 8.9% CAGR owing to the increasing industrialization in India and China .

Major Factors Boosting the Growth of Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Growing Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Systems to Boost the Growth

Predictive maintenance is the result of IoT and other data oriented technologies that are implemented in the machines. This technology analyses the operation of the machine and monitors the anomaly that occurs in the machine. As a result of this technology, the businesses can save a massive amount of money and time by avoiding unprecedented breakdowns. Since majority of the businesses are adopting predictive maintenance, the demand for machine condition monitoring systems has skyrocketed in past few years which as a result is propelling the growth of global machine condition monitoring market during the tenure of 2018 to 2026.

Rising Adoption of Vibration Monitoring Systems to Boost the Growth

Uncontrolled vibrations are the arch nemesis of any machines. These vibrations can take a machine out of synchronization or completely destroy it. Therefore, businesses are investing in the development and implementation vibration monitoring systems. As a result of these developments, the global machine condition monitoring market is growing exponentially during the tenure of 2018 to 2026.

Major Challenges that Might Impede the Growth of Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Since the world facing a major crisis of COVID-19 and majority of the businesses are not operating at their full capacity. Owing to this pandemic, the demand for machine condition monitoring is witnessing a downward curve, which is the major challenge that is impeding the growth of global machine condition monitoring market during the tenure of 2018 to 2026.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a dominating share is the global machine condition monitoring market. This dominance is the result of growing industrialization in India, China. Moreover, the countries are exploring new limits of manufacturing, which as a result require new machines and machine condition monitoring systems. Owing to these adoptions, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the regional front of global machine condition monitoring market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis

The global machine condition monitoring market is highly progressive yet highly fragmented. The nature of the market is the result of presence of various prominent players. However, due to this the new players are unable to enter the global machine condition monitoring market. To overcome this situation, the new players are merging and collaborating with the established players of global machine condition monitoring market.

The global machine condition monitoring market is segmented on the basis of:

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Type

Thermography

Vibration Monitoring

Lubrication Oil Monitoring

Acoustic Emission Monitoring

Ultrasound Monitoring

Corrosion Monitoring

Current Signature Monitoring

Others

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Solution Type

Online Monitoring

Integrated Monitoring

Continuous Remote Monitoring

Route-based Monitoring

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Marine

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Others (Paper & Pulp, Textile, Utility)

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

