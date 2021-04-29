RapidDeploy Secures $29 Million to Empower 9-1-1 Centers With Data

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy , a cloud-based computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and analytics platform, today announced the completion of a $29 million Series B funding round led by Morpheus Ventures with participation from GreatPoint Ventures , Ericsson Ventures , Samsung Next Ventures , Tao Capital Partners , Clearvision Ventures , Tau Ventures, and others. RapidDeploy will use the capital to fund go-to-market improvements and research and development.

"RapidDeploy has entered a stage of hypergrowth, and with the trust of major companies in public safety and telecommunications like Samsung and Ericsson, we are well-positioned to assist public safety officials across the country as they transform their 9-1-1 centers," said Steve Raucher, CEO and co-founder of RapidDeploy. "Over the last two years, we have fulfilled statewide contracts in Arizona, California, and Kansas, while implementing our platform in over 650 9-1-1 Centers across America. This investment allows us to continue our trajectory and make data-driven Unified Critical Response the industry standard."

Since the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) set its initial goals for Next-Gen 9-1-1 services in 2001, states have slowly adopted a new system of emergency services IP networks, software services and data management processes connected directly to equipment in the public safety answering points (PSAPs). RapidDeploy's products, including RadiusPlus , Eclipse Analytics and Nimbus CAD , represent a major step forward for local, regional and state governments.

"The future of emergency services is in data, which creates a faster, more responsive 9-1-1 center," said Mark Dyne, Founding Partner at Morpheus Ventures, who just recently joined the RapidDeploy Board of Directors. "We believe that the platform RapidDeploy has built provides the necessary breadth of capabilities that make the dream of Next-Gen 9-1-1 service a reality for rural and metropolitan communities across the nation and are excited to be investing in this future with Steve and his team."

Through its integrated mapping platform, RadiusPlus, RapidDeploy delivers data from smart phones, vehicles, home security systems and more directly to 9-1-1 telecommunicators working in one of America's 6,000+ PSAPs. Through Eclipse Analytics, RapidDeploy offers customizable reporting and analytics on real-time call data that supports data-driven, operational performance improvements. Finally, RapidDeploy's Nimbus CAD delivers a comprehensive, highly configurable, web-based dispatch platform that uses sophisticated location mapping and real-time data to ensure rapid and informed response.

RapidDeploy has integrated supplemental emergency data from the most trusted names in technology and public safety, including AT&T, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and OnStar among other integrations in RapidDeploy's Unified Critical Response ecosystem.

About RapidDeploy:

RapidDeploy is the industry's only truly open and integrated response platform, transforming 9-1-1 communications centers of any size into data-centric organizations. RapidDeploy achieves new levels of situational awareness and reduces 9-1-1 response time by seamlessly integrating third-party data ensuring it is available when, where and how Telecommunicators and First Responders need it. The company's web-based cloud platform includes analytics, mapping, dispatch and first responder applications. To learn more, visit https://www.rapiddeploy.com/ .

About Morpheus Ventures:

Morpheus invests in the disruption of large markets across the technology landscape from consumer to enterprise technologies including data analytics, machine learning, robotics, transportation, and SaaS. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and backs great entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information, see http://www.morpheus.com

