Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Company NicoKick Announces Explosive U.S. Sales of Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches in 2020

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden-based e-commerce company NicoKick today announced explosive growth in U.S. online sales of tobacco-free nicotine pouches over the last few months. NicoKick's monthly U.S. sales have grown over 250 percent over the last six months and are on track to continue on this trajectory, establishing the company as an industry leader driving the trend toward smokeless products.

"Tobacco-free nicotine pouches are one of the fastest growing smokeless products on the market today, and NicoKick has seen incredible growth as we continue to rapidly expand into the U.S. market," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs of NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group. "As more Americans switch to a healthier tobacco-free lifestyle, NicoKick is quickly becoming the go-to site for U.S. consumers to purchase smokeless nicotine products. In response to this high demand, we're creating new American jobs at our distribution centers and commercial offices while continuing to focus on providing a convenient, secure, and high-quality experience to our surging U.S. customer base."

On average, NicoKick sold 80,000 cans per month in 2019, compared with nearly 400,000 cans per month in the months of April and May 2020. NicoKick is quickly expanding its national footprint and is projected to sell one million cans per month by the end of 2020.

Since beginning as a small start-up in 1998, NicoKick has become the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, with customers in 34 countries. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products.

