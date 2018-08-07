RapidMiner Named a Leader in Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions by Independent Research Firm

RapidMiner is a data science platform for teams that unites data prep, machine learning, and predictive model deployment. Enterprises can easily deploy machine learning models for any use case with prescriptive actions to drive revenue, cut costs, and avoid risks.

"We agree with Forrester that the importance of data science cannot be understated," said Tom Wentworth, chief marketing officer at RapidMiner. "Data science, and more broadly artificial intelligence, represent a generational opportunity for enterprises. We're honored to be leading our customers through their transformation. We believe that being named as a leader by Forrester illustrates our commitment to product innovation and highlights the profound business impact we've delivered for our customers."

The full report is available for download at: https://rapidminer.com/resource/forrester-wave-predictive-analytics-machine-learning/

1 The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018

About RapidMiner



RapidMiner brings artificial intelligence to the enterprise through an open and extensible data science platform. Built for teams, RapidMiner unifies the entire data science lifecycle from data prep to machine learning to predictive model deployment. Over 400,000 analytics professionals use RapidMiner products to drive revenue, reduce costs, and avoid risks. For more information, visit rapidminer.com.

CONTACT: Tom Wentworth, (617) 800-0965

SOURCE RapidMiner

Related Links

http://www.rapidminer.com

