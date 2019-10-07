Rapiscan® Systems Recognized for Excellence in Customer Service

TORRANCE, California, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan® Systems, a leading global supplier of security inspection technology, today announced that its Customer Experience team has been recognized for excellence in service by the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) with a prestigious Certified CEM Professional (CEMPRO) Award.

Achievement of this award certifies that Rapiscan Systems has met rigorous employee-customer relationship training requirements and has demonstrated consistent efforts to exceed customer expectations.

Rapiscan Systems has also been selected as a finalist in two categories of CRMI's 2019 eCommerce Awards, for Rapiscan's brand-new webstore eCommerce site: store.rapiscan.com.

Rapiscan's webstore was designed to enhance the customer journey and the convenience of mobile access. In August the eCommerce Awards announced that Rapiscan was recognized as a finalist for Best B2B eCommerce and Best Innovation in eCommerce payment.

"Our sales and customer engagement teams have made improving the customer journey a significant priority, and a mission that aligns with our core values," said Ted Alston, Sr VP, Global Customer Experience at Rapiscan Systems. "We have made the strategic investment into initiatives that will benefit our customers, such as extra training for our Customer Experience team and an advanced eCommerce platform supporting our goal of excellence in service. Recognition from industry organizations is a testament to the hard work and dedication of this incredible team. We are very proud of these accomplishments and strive to continue improving the customer experience in the future."

About Rapiscan Systems

Rapiscan Systems, a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions, with more than 100,000 products installed in over 170 countries. Rapiscan Systems has an extensive portfolio of Baggage and Parcel Inspection, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Hold Baggage Screening, People Screening, Trace Detection, Radiation Detection, Tray Return System and enhanced security solutions, which are supported by a global service network. The company's state-of-the-art products, solutions and services operate in the world's most demanding security environments, including at airports, border crossings, railway stations, seaports, government and military installations and high-risk facilities.

