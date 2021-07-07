Rapper Flawless Real Talk Hosts Second Season Of Talent Competition On Global Live Streaming App, LIVIT

Download Artwork HERE

Auditions to be a part of the line-up occurred within a four-week period offering prospective contestants an innovative new platform to showcase their talents. Kicking-off with episode one last Wednesday, the One Take competition featured a total of thirteen acts with a variety of talented singer/songwriters, musicians, DJs, and more. Flawless Real Talk hosted the entire night, which included highlights from streamers @enzosmusic and @siobhanmusicofficial, who debuted their own original music during the show, along with inspiring cover songs from streamers @paulexis, @ginamarieuk, and @kalijah_wayne. Additionally, LIVIT hosted an in-app event to offer competitors a spot in the next round.

"One Take Season 1" was a talent competition with six participants competing against each other for a grand prize of $2,500 as well as in-app badges and coins. Two streamers were eliminated each episode, leading up to a finale where the final two competed. A reunion followed the week after with contestants sharing their experiences and giving fans a glimpse into their highs and lows during the events. Live streamed weekly on the LIVIT app every Wednesday, through to the finale that aired on May 12, singer and songwriter xo.rowan took home the grand prize with her incredible talent.

Multi-genre music producer, engineer and educator Larry Ohh has joined the cast as a guest judge on "One Take Season 2." With over 200,000 followers on Instagram and a surging following on TikTok, Larry is known for his accessible beats and producing tutorials for over 10 years; widely recognized as a mentor to over 100,000 music producers worldwide. Hailing out of Providence, Rhode Island, Larry has used his extensive knowledge of FL Studio to not only teach his fellow producers, but to also work with industry heavyweights such as French Montana, Cory Gunz, and Jim Jones. His easy-to-follow and informative tutorials have helped him to align with major producer brands such as Captain Plugins, Cymatics, and Busy Works Beats.

Talent show host and emerging hip hop star, Flawless Real Talk placed second on the Netflix competition show Rhythm + Flow, hosted by Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. Since then, he's used LIVIT to stream exclusive content and give his fans a behind-the-scenes look into his life. Initially, Flawless joined the LIVIT community because he wanted to connect with his fans worldwide on a more personal level, as well as give back to the rising industry stars in the music industry. Following his Netflix success, he quickly learned that he wanted to give others the same opportunity LIVIT gave him by showcasing their skills to audiences everywhere and looks forward to seeing who they can discover next.

LIVIT is an international live streaming app for rising music artists, entertainers, and influencers. Powered by Taiwan-based 17LIVE, a leading global social entertainment company, the live streaming app was launched in 2019 and has more than 45 million registered users across the globe. As the largest live streaming platform in Asia, the platform is expanding to multiple international markets. The company plans for its North American operation to be a curated space where artists can collaborate, interact directly with fans, and grow their careers. No matter who you are, or which corner of the world you reside in, you can connect with anyone through LIVIT's media platform to showcase your talents and passions.

LIVIT enables users to watch real, entertaining, and live content 24/7, as well as making real connections with streamers and other viewers. They can see into the lives of the hottest talent and most captivating personalities, be a part of the supportive community by commenting in streams, help their favorite streamers achieve their dreams, and attend exclusive events such as virtual music concerts.

17LIVE Inc. operates the largest live streaming platform in developed Asia. Anyone with a talent or a passion to share can be an artist and the Company's mission is to empower artists and entertain the world through its platforms. The Company's live interactive platforms include its flagship live entertainment streaming app 17LIVE (LIVIT in English markets), Meme Live and live streaming shopping platforms HandsUP and FBBuy. For more information about 17LIVE, please visit https://about.17.live/.

Alberto Martinez, also known as Flawless Real Talk, is a rapper, producer, performer and entrepreneur who emerged to international acclaim following his success on Netflix's 2019 smash reality TV show Rhythm + Flow. Originally from Rhode Island, Flawless broke into the music industry as an Atlanta transplant in 2010, opening for the likes of Ludacris, Rick Ross, and Tech N9ne. For more information about Flawless, visit http://flawlessri.com/.

