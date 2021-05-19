Rapsody Vodka becomes featured sponsor of Dance Battle of the Century featuring Shiggy, JuneBug, and more

MADISON, Wis., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces Rapsody Vodka's sponsorship of Packed House Live's House Party Dance Battle live event on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at 7:00 PM (CDT).

House Party Dance Battle , produced by Packed House Live is the brainchild of CEO, Ricardo Collins. House Party Dance Battle is bringing together the most viral dancers in the history of social media for a night of pure competition and bragging rights. "I wanted to create something on our platform that was truly unique, the first ever pay-per-view dance battle," says Collins, "I'm all-in for the culture."

Collins was inspired by the success of his former employer Floyd Mayweather and his monumental pay-per-view successes while he was doing production and marketing for his many companies. The Packed House Live platform allows anyone to monetize their own epic pay-per-view events with scalable technology and user friendly interface.

Rapsody Vodka , the event's featured sponsor, is a premium vodka brand catering to an urban, cosmopolitan audience with a taste for fine spirits. Rapsody differentiates itself from other spirits through its proprietary grain matching filtering technology, which results in a cleaner taste, purer mouth feel, and a longer finish – whether sipped or mixed. "We are pleased to support innovative entertainment and we love to be synonymous with excellence in all pursuits," says acting COO, Craig Crossley.

The dance battle is formatted much like the movies Step Up or You Got Served with a fresh new feel. The dynamic, high energy battle will be captured in an authentic, raw environment that will excite viewers at a nominal cost of $10. This is must-see TV for any fan of dance!

Shiggy, known for creating the In My Feelings Challenge to the Drake hit, and JuneBug, known for creating the #BeatBox Challenge, have amassed more than 25 billion impressions across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other social channels with their viral dance crazes.

The House Party Dance Battle is bringing back the essence of real hip-hop dance competition, settling the beef over whose viral dance skills reign supreme on the virtual "streets" of the internet.

You can witness history in the making by purchasing a ticket to the dance battle of the century here: https://qudio.com/event/PHL-ShiggyvsJunebug

Ryan Cowdrey

505-333-9117

[email protected]

SOURCE VNM USA

Related Links

vnmusa.com

