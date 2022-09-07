Raptic Launches New Protective Carbon Neutral Certified iPhone 14 Cases

Styles Secure, Clutch, and Fort (including MagSafe-compatible models) combine sustainability with elegant functionality and durability

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptic, a premier manufacturer of sophisticated performance-focused phone accessories, today unveiled a new line of expertly engineered protective phone cases that have been independently certified as carbon neutral products by SCS Global Services, a leading third-party environmental and sustainability verification organization. Raptic Secure, Clutch, and Fort phone cases combine sleek industrial elegance-inspired designs with unparalleled durability and full-featured compatibility for the tech-savvy customer who demands products that are fashionable and environmentally friendly.

Raptic specializes in precision-engineered products that provide state-of-the-art utility and protection for the latest technologies available to consumers. Their most recent product line complements both the design and features of the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max for 2022.

Raptic Clutch & Clutch MagSafe($19.99 / $24.99) offers an elegantly sleek modern design with a pocket-friendly finish and remarkable drop protection:

Combines an impact-absorbing TPU exterior with a rigid polycarbonate interior for a smooth and slim profile that fits easily in pockets and provides excellent durability

Finely textured edges offer a secure grip – the best protection to never drop your phone; graceful ripple accents on back panel create a subtly distinctive look

Offers excellent protection for drops of up to 10 feet on concrete

Made with recycled & biodegradable materials and shipped in biodegradable packaging; certified carbon-neutral cradle-to-grave by SCS Global Services

Available in MagSafe-enabled version for faster wireless charging and easy mounting to MagSafe accessories

Raptic Secure & Secure MagSafe ($29.99 / $34.99) phone cases feature a cutting-edge hyper-engineered aesthetic with exceptional multi-layered protection:

Dual-layer frame combines TPU and DropShield™, along with bolstered corners, for superior impact-resistance

Exceeds military-grade drop protection providing up to 13 feet when dropped on concrete

Transparent & frosted polycarbonate back protects against scratches while showcasing the latest iPhone 14 design

Made with recycled and biodegradable materials; certified as a carbon-neutral cradle-to-grave product by SCS Global Services

Available in MagSafe-enabled version for faster wireless charging and secure mounting to MagSafe chargers and mounting accessories

Raptic Fort MagSafe ($44.99) offers the pinnacle of durability and inspires confidence with a rugged tactical design:

Dual-layer frame combines TPU and DropShield™ for unsurpassed protection from impacts and rigorous use

Polycarbonate back with over-mold TPU provides the best scratch protection and impact absorbing finish

Full ruggedized rubber exterior and thick corner bolsters further enhance durability

Military equipment-inspired back panel accents create a rugged adventure-ready look

Provides the ultimate in military-grade drop protection—capable of withstanding drops of up to 20 feet onto concrete

Made with 70% recycled and fully biodegradable materials; certified as a carbon-neutral product by SCS Global Services

Built for MagSafe provides fast & convenient wireless charging and quick, secure mounting to MagSafe accessories

Current popular cases like Shield and Urban Folio will continue to be offered, and new additions to the Raptic line Citadel and Slim further expand the range of options available to customers who want the best in stylish protection for their phones.

Raptic's new line of products are available for order today, offered with unique color options. For more information on the latest Raptic products, including the Secure, Clutch, and Fort phone cases, please visit www.rapticstrong.com. Raptic offers free shipping within the U.S., and all products include a lifetime warranty.

About Raptic:

Raptic, headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif., creates technology accessories for tech-savvy customers who demand products that provide an uncompromising blend of style, durability, and genuine respect for the environment. Using an innovative cradle-to-grave approach to its products that includes using recycled and biodegradable materials, 100% biodegradable packaging, Raptic has minimized the carbon impact of its operations and provided its customers with product options that exceed their expectations for cutting-edge design and performance while recognizing the increasing importance of sustainability.

