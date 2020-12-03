Rapyd Named to the 2020 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 -- List of Most Innovative B2B Retail Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Rapyd to its inaugural Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories, from e-commerce infrastructure to supply chain automation and cashierless checkout. 21 countries represented this year include India, China, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, among others.

"The rate of change in retail is accelerating, and the Retail Tech 100 showcases the tech companies that are changing every facet of retail - from store automation to supply chain robotics to personalized merchandise discovery. Spanning 13 distinct technology markets, they address key challenges retailers face today while also helping them adapt and be ready for changing consumer habits," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The honorees also underscore the fact that the best technologies driving retail transformation may come from anywhere as they hail from 21 countries ranging from Canada to Singapore to Brazil to Sweden. As we head into 2021, we are excited to see the impact the Retail Tech 100 will have on customers, retailers, and markets."

"With the retail landscape being re-defined and many physical locations closing due to COVID, brands understand that in order to thrive they must redefine their local market models while also pursuing global expansion strategies that can facilitate e-commerce business models," said Arik Shtilman, CEO and Co-founder of Rapyd. "Being able to offer shoppers in any market the payment options they prefer has proven to be critical to the successful penetration of foreign markets and converting every hard earned sale, especially as brands move online. The importance of offering local payment capabilities will only increase in the coming years. We are thrilled to be recognized by CB Insights for helping companies achieve their global expansion goals regardless of their size."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from nearly 15,000 applications and nominees, based on several factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Rapyd, a fintech unicorn that was also named as one of CB Insight's 250 most promising startups in 2020, focuses on simplifying global payments processes for businesses. With an easy-to-use platform that supports over 900 payment methods globally in 100+ countries enabling retailers to expand their payment acceptance capabilities in local markets or go cross-border via a single API. By utilizing Rapyd's unparalleled payments network, businesses can engage in local and cross-border transactions, including online, in-store and omnichannel e-commerce in any market and adjust to the evolving needs of consumers and the businesses that serve them.

Quick facts on the 2020 Retail Tech 100:

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 startups have raised over $14B in total equity funding across 400+ deals from 700+ unique investors. Over half of these companies have raised funding in 2020 (as of 11/20), amounting to $4.7B in total.

The list includes 19 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of retail tech solutions.

There are 21 early-stage startups (seed/angel and Series A) in this year's cohort.

Majority of these companies are based in North America (59%), followed by Asia (21%), Europe (16%), and Latin America (4%). Among countries, the US leads with 55 companies.

The Retail Tech 100 Companies (in alphabetical order):

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Rapyd

Rapyd is the fastest way to power local payments anywhere in the world, enabling companies across the globe to access markets quicker than ever before. By utilizing Rapyd's unparalleled payments network and Fintech-as-a-Service platform, businesses and consumers can engage in local and cross-border transactions in any market. The Rapyd platform is unifying fragmented payment systems worldwide by bringing together 900-plus payment methods in over 100 countries. Rapyd's investors include Stripe, General Catalyst, Oak FT, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Target Global, and TaL Capital. To learn more about the company that is accelerating the Fintech-as-a-Service revolution, visit www.rapyd.net , read our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

