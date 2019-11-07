Raqia Bibi of RB Care Homes Open up on Protecting and Improving Existing Care Homes, Rather than the Newly Built Ones

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to championing older, established care homes, RB Care Homes are at the forefront of the advocacy. With a passion for acquiring ailing care homes in need of assistance, RB Care Homes are pioneers in the field and for good reason.

Raqia Bibi herself, the Chief Operations Officer at RB Care Homes, was invited to speak at Parliament earlier this year on the importance of developing health care for the older generation in 2019. A reoccurring topic was her stance on protecting and improving existing care homes in favour of new builds. After winning the Best Practice award two years running, RB Care Homes are adept at turning around failing homes and building on already established homes, making them the most sought-after facilities for elderly and specialised care.

Raqia proudly said, "Established care homes are something to be nurtured and protected. There are many ramifications to demolishing them in favour of newly built care homes and I feel strongly about the care of these intuitions and their residents."

As a starting point older care homes are community institutions. Often in beautiful protected buildings, these establishments have been providing care and safe haven for older generations in very close-knit communities. The staff are long-standing, trusted and well-respected.

Local councils are often closely affiliated with the care homes in their area. In return, residents and their families expect a high-standard of care and seasoned professionals which go hand-in-hand with a well-established and trusted facility with a history of fantastic care and compassion.

When an older home that's built before 2012 is acquired and improved upon, the occupancy rate is already high and in demand. This corelates to a higher cost per bed and a higher fee income. All of this adds up to a smooth running, self-sufficient home that quickly generates profit.

Newly built care homes on the other hand, require large injections of money to be built. Once they are finally open the cost to operate the facility is great. New staff need to be hired and trained and new residents need to be moved in and settled. To break even, a high number of beds need to be occupied to pay salaries and operate day-to-day before any profitable return can be seen.

In this competitive market it can be difficult convincing families to trust a new home. Lasting relationships need to be built and a reputation needs to be established. To achieve this, newly built homes have a lower cost per bed. Overall this means lower fee income. It is these points that show a significant amount of work is required to sustain a newly opened home.

Another serious dilemma to newly built homes is finding residents to occupy the large number of beds. It's been documented that moving settled residents from older homes to new ones is done at great risk. Uprooting an elderly patient from a home in a community they feel safe in, with staff they are acquainted with can lead to shortened life expectancy as their routines and comfort are largely disrupted.

This is why RB Care Homes are pioneers that lead the way and educating others about the importance of maintaining established care homes across the UK. Raqia Bibi was quoted saying, "Revitalising an ailing home is far more rewarding than building a brand new one. Knowing we are improving the lives of the elderly and a community as a whole by renovating and breathing life back into respected homes is what we strive towards. It makes me proud to be a part of the healthcare sector."

